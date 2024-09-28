7 Places In Indore For A PURRR...fect Date Spot For Animal & Nature Lovers

By: Kajal Kumari | September 28, 2024
How often we need a break from the rush and chaos of cities. Thankfully, Indore still preserves the nature and our furry-friends in many ways. Why not visit those places this weekend?
1. Did you know? There's a petting sanctuary, 20 kms away from Indore, known as Pagdandi Eco Farms! This ayurvedic garden houses over 30 rescued exotic and domestic species of both flora & fauna.
Pagdandi Ecofarms
2. All of us know about Bilavali lake that offers an cheap and yet serene escape from the city life! But when are we going to visit it?
Yappe.in
3. Okay! Let us just admit it! The Indore Zoo visit is incomplete without visiting the bird aviary, isn't it? Next time you visit the place, do ask the the names of all these feathery cuties.
4. Sirpur Lake! It's a man-made wetland which supports 130 species of birds and 175 plant species. Even flamingos gives rare appearances to this lake.
5. 'Asmakam Life University' is actually a unique and most eco-friendly house in Indore. This place encourages introducing harmony in life between self, society and universe.
6. And here comes the Ralamandal Wildlife Sanctuary. It's possible you witness a peek-a-boo from a furry-friend during the trek towards the top!
So which place are you visiting this weekend?
