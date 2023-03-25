7 next-generation business tycoons from India’s richest families

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 25, 2023
Ananya Birla-Singer, and Founder of Svatantra Microfin: is the eldest daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla. She has a degree in Economics and Management from Oxford University
Adar Poonawalla- CEO, Serum Institute of India: is the son of Cyrus Poonawalla. Under his leadership, the Serum Institute of India began exporting globally. Adar also, set up Poonawalla Finance which provides loans to low-income consumers and small businesses
Roshni Nadar Malhotra- Executive Director and CEO, HCL Corporation Pvt Ltd: She studied communications from Northwestern University before joining her father’s empire. Now, she heads the unlisted private holding company, which holds a 50 percent stake in HCL Technologies Ltd. She serves as the Trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation
Akash Ambani- Chairperson of Reliance Jio Infocomm and Reliance Retail: is the eldest son of Mukesh Ambani. He studied Economics at the Brown University
Ashni Biyani-Managing Director, Future Consumer: is the daughter of Kishore Biyani, the owner of the Future Group. She studied Textile Designing at Parsons School of Design as well as Stanford University
Rishad Premji Executive Chairman, Wipro Ltd: is the son of billionaire Azim Premji. Under his leadership, Wipro acquired a line of tech firms and created the $100 million Wipro venture fund that invests in multiple startups across India and other countries as well
Isha Ambani Piramal: is Director at Reliance Jio Infocomm and Reliance Retail. She went to Yale University to pursue Double Major in Psychology and then a degree in South Asian studies
