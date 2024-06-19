7 Must-Watch Films & Shows Of Sonakshi Sinha On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | June 19, 2024
Sonakshi Sinha is a famous actress who predominantly appears in Hindi films. Take a look at some of her best films and where to watch them online.
Lootera is a romantic film which is helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane. It is based on O Henry's film, The Last Leaf. The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Rowdy Rathore is an action film which is directed by Prabhu Deva and written by Shiraz Ahmed. The 2012 movie is based on Telugu film, Vikramarkudu. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Dabangg is a comedy action film which is directed by Abhinav Singh Kashyap. It received the National Award in the category of Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. The film is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is a drama series which is directed by talented Sanjay Leela Bhansali . The series received mixed reviews from the audience and it is available on Netflix.
Kalank is an romantic film which is directed by Abhishek Varman. The film was successful at the box office, collecting Rs 146.31 crore. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Mission Mangal is a 2019 film. It aimed to showcase the life of scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) challenges, struggles and their contribution to the nation. Jagan Shakti has directed the film and it is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Son of Sardaar is an action comedy film which is directed by Ashwni Dhir. It is based on SS Rajamouli's Telugu film, Maryada Ramanna. The movie is available on Disney + Hotstar.
