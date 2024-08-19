7 Low-Carb Rice Alternatives For Your Weight Loss Journey

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 19, 2024
If you want to avoid rice for its high carb content, you can try having brown rice which is a little low in calories and adds for a good alternative
Quinoa is a popular rice substitue since it is gluten free and has high protein than rice
Cauliflower is low in carbohydrates, has a mild taste and is a good alternative for rice. It has the same texture of cooked rice when grated or finely chopped
Just like cauliflower, brocolli is also a good alternative for low-carb diet substitue of rice. It is rich in vitamin C, boosts immunity and has antioxidants.
Barley is chewy in texture, only it has more fibre and protein than rice. It counts for a good alternative to rice
Cabbage in low in calories and carbs and it is good replacement of rice. It is also rich in vitamin C and K which help with blood circulation
Millets are always a healthier alternative to rice since they are gluten free and rich in fibre and nutrients
