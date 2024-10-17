7 Lazy Morning Breakfasts For Busy Week Days

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | October 17, 2024
Preparing a healthy and nutritious breakfast during busy weekdays can be a daunting task. But, we have made it easy for you with these seven quick and lazy morning meal options:
Overnight Oats: Mix together oats with yogurt or milk, chia seeds, fruits, nuts and honey in a jar the night before, ideal for ones who are always running late for work
Smoothie: Quick and easy option that keeps you fuller for longer hours. Just mix together your favourite fruits, greens and yogurt or milk with a scoop of protein powder, and your smoothie is ready
Avocado Toast: It hardly takes 10 minutes! Just mash avocado on whole-grain bread and top with salt, pepper, and optional toppings like cherry tomatoes or a fried egg. It’s quick and satisfying!
Greek Yogurt Bowl: Layer greek yogurt with granola and fresh fruits in a bowl or jar. You can prepare it the night before for an easy grab-and-go option, or take out five minutes from your morning routine to make this fresh breakfast
Peanut Butter Banana Toast: Spread peanut butter on whole grain bread and top with banana slices. It’s filling and takes just a minute!
Eggs and Toast: Make quick scrambled eggs, paired with a bread toast for a filling and yummy morning meal. It's best for lazy ones to fill their breakfast craving
Fruit Yogurt Bowl: It is a nutrients-packed morning meal made with fresh fruits, yogurt, and nuts. It takes hardly anytime!
