7 Interesting Health Benefits Of Rock Sugar

By: Rahul M | July 03, 2024
Rock Sugar, also called Mishri, has several health benefits for your body. It kills bad odours caused by bacteria in your gums and provides you with fresh breathe after meals.
All images from Canva
The cold weather can lead to viral health problems, including sore throat. Rock sugar is preferred as a quick cure for sore throat.
Furthermore, it is also beneficial for your throat as the medical properties in Mishri will relieve cough.
One of the surprising benefits of Rock sugar is that it helps in stopping nose bleeding.
Consuming rock sugar with fennel seeds after a meal can also promote a better digestion process, and prevent indigestion and stomach problems.
It is considered a natural remedy for improving memory and relieving mental fatigue. Have warm milk mixed with Mishri before bed for better results.
Lastly, rock sugar boosts haemoglobin levels and prevents problems like anaemia, dizziness, fatigue, weakness, and pale skin.
Thanks For Reading!