7 Benefits Of Eating Pomegranate

By: Rahul M | July 01, 2024
The red, juicy pomegranate is a whole fruit with many healthy nutrients like vitamins, calories, minerals, fibre, and fats.
All images from Canva
It is rich in antioxidant properties, which protect you from free radical damage and prevent diseases.
Several researches have shown that pomegranate has anti-carcinogenic properties. It may reduce inflammation in the body and lower tumour growth.
It is rich in polyphenolic properties, which can also lower blood pressure and provide better heart health.
Pomegranates are also beneficial for teeth health as they prevent bad breath and odour by fighting harmful bacteria and fungi.
It is rich in fibre, which fuels probiotics, prevents digestive problems and promotes better gut health.
Additionally, it may also support post-exercise recovery. It is ideal for athletes as they are under high physical pressure and stress.
