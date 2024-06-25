7 Benefits Of Having Cherries In Monsoon

By: Rahul M | June 25, 2024
Cherry is one of the beloved fruits during the rainy season. Despite being tiny in size, it has many health benefits for your body. It provides healthy nutrients like fibre, minerals and vitamins.
All images from Canva
Cherries are good for your heart health due to their antioxidant properties like potassium and polyphenol.
All types of cherries are rich in antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which can lower the risk of chronic diseases and promote overall well-being during monsoon.
According to research, it is ideal for people dealing with Arthritis and Gout, a problem leading to joint pain, swelling and inflammation.
Consuming cherries can relieve post-exercise muscle pain, inflammation, soreness and damage.
The fruit contain melatonin and other compounds that improve sleep and foster quality sleep at night.
You can easily include it in your diet by having it as a snack, fruit salad, cherry juice and much more.
Thanks For Reading!