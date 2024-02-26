7 Indian Films That Were Banned In Gulf Countries Before Article 370

By: Sachin T | February 26, 2024
Yami Gautam's latest release Article 370 has been banned for release in Gulf countries. However, this is not the first Indian film to be banned in the Gulf
Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, which released in January this year, too was not allowed to release in Gulf countries, apart from the UAE
Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files faced a ban in several Gulf countries. While the ban continued in Kuwait, it was eventually lifted in the UAE after a few weeks
Salman Khan's Tiger 3 was banned in Oman, Qatar and Kuwait touting negative portrayal of Muslims in the film
The Dirty Picture, starring Vidya Balan, was based on the life of actress Silk Smitha. The film was banned in Kuwait citing 'explicit content' and 'daring scenes'
Thalapathy Vijay's Beast was abnned in Gulf countries because of its portrayal of Pakistan and terrorism associated with the country
Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom showed the story of Indian air crafts being hijacked by Khalistani terrorists. The film was banned in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar after the makers were accused of distorting facts
The Malayalam film Kurup, based on fugitive Sukumara Kurup's life, was banned in Kuwait as the film showed the Indian fugitive seeking refugee in the Gulf nation
