7 Herbs & Spices For Joint Pain

By: Rahul M | July 02, 2024
Ginger has several health benefits for your body, including joint inflammation. It has anti-inflammatory and painkilling properties that make it an effective remedy for joint pain.
Just a cup of warm green tea can lower joint pain and relieve discomfort. It is a great addition to the diet for people suffering from arthritis.
Garlic is used for many desi remedies for health concerns. Several types of research proved that it may also reduce the symptoms of arthritis.
Many arthritis patients use black pepper to get relief from joint inflammation and pain.
Apart from being a staple in the kitchen, Turmeric is also used for medical purposes. Consuming this spice will slowly reduce joint pain.
Popular for their distinct aroma, Bay Leaves are often used during cooking. It is known for relieving several symptoms of arthritis and joint pain.
Last on the list is Cinnamon. This spice has antifungal and antioxidant compounds that can treat joint pain and several joint problems.
