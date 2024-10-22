7 Health Benefits Of Chewing Guava Leaves (Jaam Ke Patte)

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 22, 2024
Guava as a fruit has multiple health benefits but did you know that its leaves also possesed magical benefits for your body?
Guava leaves, popularly called as 'jaam ke patte' in India has several medicinal properties that help with your overall health
Guava leaves are beneficial for those with diabetes or are at risk of it. It stabilises blood sugar and prevents in big blood spikes after meals
Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, Guava leaves help in boosting immunity
Guava leaves also help in lowering bad cholestrol and promoting good heart health
Soothing properties of Guava leaves and help women with their period cramps. It relieves pain and discomfort
Consuming guava leaf tea helps in treating bronchitis by opening up the lungs, loosening mucus. It also helps in detoxifying your blood
