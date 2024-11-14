7 Foods That Help Control Blood Sugar Levels & Diabetes

By: Rahul M | November 14, 2024

Spinach, kale and other green leafy vegetables are low in carbs, high in fiber, and have a low glycemic index, which prevents blood sugar spikes

Blueberries, strawberries and raspberries are full of fiber and antioxidants, which improve insulin sensitivity

Next, almonds, walnuts, chia and flaxseeds offer healthy fats and protein that slow sugar absorption

Whole grains such as oats, quinoa and barley are rich in fiber, helping to keep blood sugar stable

Salmon, mackerel and sardines contain omega-3s, which reduce inflammation and improve insulin resistance

Beans, lentils and chickpeas are abundant in fiber and protein, helping to maintain steady blood sugar

Lastly, greek yogurt is rich in protein and probiotics, helping to control blood sugar spikes and improve gut health

