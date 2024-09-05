7 Finest Cheeses As Per Taste Atlas 'World's Top 100 Best Cheeses' List

By: Rahul M | September 05, 2024
Taste Atlas, the world's renowned food ranking platform, released its list of the 100 best cheeses in the world. Check out the top seven here:
All images from Canva
Ranked number one is Parmigiano Reggiano, an Italian hard, granular cheese made with cow's milk and stored for 30 months
On second is Mozzarella di Bufala Campana from Italy. This creamy and soft cheese is prepared with 100% domestic buffalo milk
Another Italian cheese, Stracchino di Crescenza, ranked third for its mild, creamy and sweet flavours
Graviera Naxou bagged its place in the fourth position. This cheese from the island of Naxos in Greece has a refreshing taste and rich flavours
In the fifth position is Serra da Estrela from Portugal. This semi-soft cheese is made from the milk of sheep breeds Bordaleira Serra da Estrela and Churra Mondegueira
One of the most popular cheeses worldwide, Burrata, came in sixth place. This Italian cheese from the Puglia region is handmade with cow milk
On the seventh rank is Saint-André, also called heavenly cheese, from France. It is a triple-creme cheese created with cow's milk
