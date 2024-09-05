World Samosa Day: 7 Popular Joints In Mumbai

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 05, 2024
There are only a few food items that are mouth-watering at any time of the day and any day of the year. Samosa is one such food item. Many say Samosa is not food but an emotion. Here are best Samosa joints in Mumbai
If you ask a true Mumbaikar about where they can find a good Samosa, they will undoubtedly ask you to visit Guru Kripa in Sion. Their crispy Samosas are loved by people
A1 Samosas in Sion also sell some of the most delicious Samosas around in Mumbai
If you wish to try variations with your Samosa, you can always visit Vig Refreshments in Chembur for their Samosas topped with piping hot Chole
Harilal Kashidas Bhajiwala is another popular Samosa joint based at Marine Lines. People enjoy the delicious filling of samosas with their unique flavouring
Punjab Sweet House in Bandra also serves Samosas where the potatoes are cooked to perfection and the crispy edges dipped in green chutney would just make your day
If you like variations in your Samosa fillings, you can always try Heerson in Vile Parle. They specially serve Samosas with different fillings that is widely loved by Jain and Gujrati communities