7 Films Of Ajith Kumar You Should Not Miss On OTT Platforms

By: Sunanda Singh | June 27, 2024
Ajith Kumar is a famous actor who predominantly appears in Tamil movies. Take a look at some of his best films on OTT platforms.
Vivegam is an action thriller film which is helmed by Siva. It is available on Sun NXT.
Arrambam is a thriller action film which is directed by Vishnuvardhan and it is available on ETV Win.
Viswasam is an action film which is written and directed by Siva. It is available on Disney + Hotstar.
Valimai is an action thriller film which is written and directed by H Vinoth. It is streaming on ZEE5.
Kandukondain is directed by Rajiv Menon. It is based on Jane Austen's novel, Sense and Sensibility.
Mankatha is an action thriller film which is written and directed by Venkat Prabhu. The film received overwhelming response from audiences and critics. It is available on Disney + Hotstar and Sun NXT.
Nerkonda Paarvai is directed by H Vinoth and it is a remake of Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's film, Pink. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5.
