7 Easy Exercises For Pregnant Women Do To At Home

By: Rahul M | July 05, 2024
First is the "Sit to Stand" exercise which takes a few steps to perform. Place a chair or stability ball behind you. Keeping your posture start, slowly sit down and stand back. Repeat it for 8-10 times
All images from Canva
"Side Lying Leg Raise" can be easily performed by pregnant women at home. Do it by lying down sideways on a yoga mat. Then, raise your top leg up, stretch it as much as you can and slowly come down. Repeat it 12-15 times on both legs
Next on the list is "Raised Push-Ups". Start by taking support from a counter or wall and stand about one meter away. Then, slowly perform push-ups by bending forward and coming back to the normal position
Perform "Static Lunge" by putting your right leg in front while kneeling down to touch the ground and stretching the left leg back, keeping your upper body straight. Kindly note that people with pelvic girdle pain should avoid doing it.
"Pelvic Floor Breathing" exercise is ideal for pregnant women. Start by sitting comfortably, then breathe in and slowly breathe out. As you perform this breath cycle, imagine you're gently lifting your pelvis upwards
The "Standing Kick Back" exercise is an easy and effective workout. Start by taking support by holding onto something, then slowly extend your leg backwards and return back to the starting posture. Repeat it for 10-12 times
Lastly, it is advisable for pregnant women to engage in some yoga and meditation every day
