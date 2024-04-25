7 Benefits Of Having Kokum

By: Amisha Shirgave | April 25, 2024

Kokum is a fruit that also has some medicinal properties. Kokum enhances heart health.

Kokum acts as an antacid for your body. It relieves you of inflammation and acidity.

Consumption of kokum also helps in safeguarding your liver against diseases.

Kokum has also proven has great skin benefits. It is good for soothing burns and cracked feet.

Kokum is also known to have the antioxidant ability that might help beat cancer cells.

Kokum might help you heal gastric ulcers. It also might help you heal skin and mouth ulcers.

Kokum also helps in weight management and increases energy levels in your body.

