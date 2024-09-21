6 Reasons Why Rava (Semolina) Is Good For Weight Loss

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 21, 2024
Rava is often mistaken as an ingredient that is high in carbs and not good people on their weight loss journey. Here is how Rava is beneficial if you're concious about your calories
Rava is low in calories, when compared to other refined grains. When consumed in moderation, it can help you stay within your calorie goals without feeling restricted
Protein is crucial for maintaining muscle mass while losing weight, and it also keeps you full for longer. 100 gms of Rava has 12.7 gms of protein
Semolina is a good source of fiber, which aids digestion, regulates blood sugar, and keeps you full. Eating fibre rich foods prevents you from overeating
Rava has a moderate glycemic index (GI), meaning it releases glucose into the bloodstream more slowly and prevents blood sugar spikes. This helps in ifnoring the sugar cravings
Foods that are easy to digest, like Rava can support a healthy metabolism. It is light on the stomach and can help with maintaining digestive health
Rava contains essential nutrients like iron, magnesium, and B-vitamins. When you're cutting calories, make sure that you get enough micronutrients as it is vital for maintaining energy levels and overall health
