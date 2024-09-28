6 Foods That Help Cure An Upset Stomach

By: Rahul M | September 28, 2024

Upset stomach can occur due to indigestion or inflammation due to certain certain food items. Here are foods that can help cure a bad stomach

Easy to digest and gentle on the stomach, bananas can help restore potassium levels and provide energy. They also help in balancing the acid levels in stomach

Simple, bland foods like plain white rice are easy to digest and can help absorb stomach acids. You can also add a spoon of ghee to the rice

Plain yogurt with probiotics can help restore the balance of good bacteria in your gut, aiding digestion

Chamomile tea can help relax the digestive tract and reduce stomach cramps or inflammation

Known for its anti-nausea properties, ginger can help reduce stomach discomfort

Applesauce is a good source of fiber without being too harsh. It is soft and gentle on stomach

