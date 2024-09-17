5 Healthy Morning Habits For A Strong Gut

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 17, 2024
It is important to take care of your gut since all your health issues begin and end here. Maintaining a healthy gut will keep you fit and prevent diseases
Maintaining a healthy gut should a be habit. Here are five morning habits to help you keep your gut healthy
Drink a glass of water after waking up. This helps rehydrate your body after sleep and kickstarts digestion
Add lemon juice or a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar to your water. Both support digestion by stimulating stomach acid production
Consume probiotics, either from supplements or foods like yogurt or fermented foods. You can have overnight oats soaked in yoghurt. Probiotics help balance gut bacteria and improve digestion
Include fiber-rich foods like oats, chia seeds, fruits, or whole grains in your breakfast. Fiber helps regulate digestion and supports a healthy gut
Never be in a hurry to eat your food. Take time to eat your breakfast mindfully, chewing food thoroughly to aid digestion. This prevents bloating and supports nutrient absorption
