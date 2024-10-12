5 Traditional Dussehra Foods To Savour This Vijayadashami Festival

By: Rahul M | October 12, 2024
Dussehra, also called Vijayadashami, is a celebration of goodness over evil. Hindus are celebrating this auspicious festival today (October 12) by performing rituals and savouring mouthwatering delights
One of the significant parts of any festivities is its traditional cuisine and foods. Similarly, during the festival of Dusshera, devotees offer bhog and enjoy traditional dishes as a part of the celebration. Here are five foods you must have:
Puran Poli is a traditional Maharashtrian dish and a must-have during the Dussehra celebration
Sabudana Khichdi is a staple during Navratri fasting and is savoured during the Vijayadashami festival too
Next, Kheer a popular Indian sweet delight, served during every festival. This Dussehra, don't miss out on having this dish made with rice, milk and dry fruits
Mysore Pak is a traditional Karnataka sweet which melts in your mouth and offers rich flavours. This sweet dish is made during the Vijayadashami celebration
Lastly, Payasam is a popular dessert in South India, especially during the Dussehra festival. It is a creamy and sweet dish enjoyed by many
