5 life lessons by Kiran Bedi

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 14, 2023
Kiran Bedi, now an Indian social activist who became the first woman in India to join the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 1972 has shared life lessons that will help you achieve success in life
Have your own planner: You need to plan your life ahead- what you want and ways to achieve it. Divide it into small steps and start working on it
Step outside your comfort zone: When you challenge yourself, the outcome is always beautiful
You will come to know about your hidden strengths and talents when you step outside your comfort zone and that will make you strong and independent
Surround yourself with positive smart people as they will serve as inspirers and supporters in your self-growth
Focus on the big picture/ vision/ purpose: Stop wasting time on trivial people and life situations and focus on your purpose in life
Never stop learning: The day you stop learning, you literally die. So, try to learn new things each day, be open to learning always
Thanks For Reading!