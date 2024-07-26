5 Indian Brands Among The 100 Most Iconic Ice-Creams In The World By Taste Atlas

By: Rahul M | July 26, 2024
Taste Atlas, a popular online travel and food platform, released its list of the 100 most iconic ice creams in the world, acknowledging some of the best places and their ice cream flavours worldwide
Image: Canva
India's Apsara, Naturals, K Rustom, Pabbas, and Corner House Ice Creams ranked among the list of iconic ice cream parlours, featuring their best flavours
Image: Canva
Founded in 1953, K. Rustom's is a famous Iranian cafe located in Churchgate, Mumbai. It is well known for its ice cream sandwiches in various flavours. Their mango sandwich ranked on the list for iconic ice creams
Image: Moksha Vaishnav
Next, Apsara's spicy guava also hit the spot for the best ice cream. Established in 1971, they offer handcrafted ice creams in various outlets in Mumbai
Image: Apsara | Instagram
Mangalore's iconic ice cream parlour, Pabba's, also bagged a spot on the list. Their favourite "Gadbad Ice Cream" is to die for
Image: Tripadvisor
Naturals is an ideal spot for all ice cream lovers. Their all-time favourite, tender coconut, was among the other iconic ice creams from around the world
Image: Natural Ice Cream | Instagram
Lastly, Corner House Ice Cream from Bangalore was among the other Indian brands dominating the Taste Atlas ice cream list. Their "Death by Chocolate" sundae is a must have delight
Image: Corner House Ice Cream | Instagram
