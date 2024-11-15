187 BHP Powerhouse: KTM Duke 1390 R Launched At ₹22.96 Lakh

By: G R Mukesh | November 15, 2024
KTM has introduced the Duke 1390 R in India as a fully-imported CBU model,
The bike is priced at Rs 22.96 lakh (ex-showroom).
It features a brembo brakes with dual 320mm front discs and a 240mm rear disc.
It features a vertically-stacked twin LED headlights, boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, extended fairings, and a narrow floating tail.
The bike is built on a tubular steel frame, supported by WP semi-active suspension.
It produces 187 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque, achieving a near 1:1 power-to-weight ratio.
The bike is equipped with a 1,350cc LC8 V-twin engine.
