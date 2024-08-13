15-Minute Leg Workout Routine Without Equipment

By: Rahul M | August 13, 2024

Before starting a leg workout routine, it is essential to do a warm exercise by stretching your body and getting ready to start the regime

Squats: Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Lower your hips back and down, keeping your chest up. Push through your heels to return to standing

Lunges: Step forward with one foot and lower your hips until both knees are bent at a 90-degree angle. Push back to the starting position and switch legs after 45 seconds

Glute Bridges: Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor. Lift your hips up by squeezing your glutes, and then lower your back slowly

Jumping Squats: Do a squat as usual, then jump as you come up. Later, come softly and immediately go into the next squat

Bulgarian Split Squats: Do this by placing one foot on a chair or bench behind you. Next, lower your back knee towards the floor while keeping your front knee aligned with your ankle. Switch legs after 45 seconds

Calf Raises: Lastly, perform Calf Raises exercises by standing with feet hip-width apart. Then, rise up onto the toes of your feet, then lower back down slowly

