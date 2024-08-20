15-Minute Ab Workout Routine To Do At Home

By: Rahul M | August 20, 2024
We all crave a fit body and built-in abs. Here’s a quick 15-minute ab workout you can do at home. Aim to do each exercise for about 45 seconds, with a 15-second rest in between. Start with warm-up exercises from head to toe
All images from Canva
Bicycle Crunch: Perform it by lying on your back with your hands behind your head. Lift your legs and bend your knees. Bring one knee towards your chest while twisting your body to touch that knee with the opposite elbow. Switch sides like you’re pedalling a bike
Plank: It is one of the ideal exercises for abs. To do a plank, get into a push-up position but rest on your forearms instead of your hands. Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels. Hold this position and keep your core tight
Leg Raises: Lie on your back with your legs straight. Lift your legs up towards the ceiling and slowly lower them back down without letting them touch the ground
Russian Twists: Sit on the floor with knees bent and feet off the ground. Lean back a bit, hold your hands together, and twist your torso side to side to perform Russian twists
Mountain Climber: One of the most effective ab exercises is mountain climbers. To perform this, start in a high plank position (like a push-up). Bring one knee towards your chest, then quickly switch legs as if running in place
Reverse Crunches: Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet on the floor. Lift your knees towards your chest, curling your hips off the ground, then lower them back down
Flutter Kicks: Lie on your back with your legs straight and slightly lifted. Move your legs up and down quickly in a small kicking motion while keeping your core tight
