10 years of Sidharth Malhotra: Tracing his Bollywood journey

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 16, 2022

It has been 10 years since the release of 'Student of the Year', which also means Sidharth Malhotra has completed 10 years in Bollywood

Sidharth marked his big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year' in 2012

Prior to that, he was a model and was also an assistant director for Karan Johar for the film 'My Name is Khan'

Post SOTY, Sidharth went on to star in several commercially successful films like 'Hasee Toh Phasee', 'Ek Villain', and 'Kapoor & Sons'

Things were looking bright for him but then he faced a career downturn

His movies like 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Jabariya Jodi', 'Ittefaq' and 'Aiyaary' flopped at the box office

However Sidharth didn't lose hope with his loss and kept performing

Sidharth's career then catapulted with the release of 'Shershaah' in 2021. Playing the role of war hero Captain Vikram Batra gave him critical praise and spotlight which was much-awaited

He also won the Best Actor Critics Award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival

He will be soon seen in 'Thank God' opposite Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh

He also has 'Yodha' and 'Mission Majnu' in the pipeline

He is also set to mark his OTT debut with 'Indian Police Force', which is a part of Rohit Shetty's coveted cop universe

