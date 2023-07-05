10 Quotes By Dalai Lama That Will Help You Live A Better Life

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 05, 2023
Spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama turns 88 on Thursday, i.e. June 6. Here are 10 inspirational quotes from the iconic man to remember in life.
“Compassion is the radicalism of our time.”
“Love is the absence of judgment.”
“Know the rules well, so you can break them effectively.”
“Love and Compassion are the true religions to me. But to develop this, we do not need to believe in any religion.”
“People take different roads seeking fulfillment and happiness. Just because they’re not on your road doesn’t mean they’ve gotten lost.”
“Sleep is the best meditation.”
“Judge your success by what you had to give up in order to get it.”
“Happiness is not something readymade, it comes from your own actions.”
“Give the ones you love wings to fly, roots to come back, and reasons to stay.”
“Remember that sometimes not getting what you want is a wonderful stroke of luck.”
