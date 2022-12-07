10 most popular Indian actors of 2022

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 07, 2022

IMDb has recently released the Most Popular Indian Actors of 2022 top 10 list. Take a look:

Dhanush has topped the list. This year, he left his fans amazed with his films The Gray Man and Thiruchitrambalam

Alia Bhatt, who recently embraced motherhood, is in the second position. This year, she was seen in films like Brahamstra, Darlings, RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi

In 2022, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan featured in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan - I and she ranks in the third spot

RRR actor Ram Charan has been ranked in the fourth spot

Samantha Ruth Prabhu too had an exciting 2022 on the work front. This year, she also revealed that she has been diagnosed with Myositis

Actor Hrithik Roshan is in the sixth spot. He was last seen in the film Vikram Vedha

Kiara Advani has won millions of hearts with films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and JugJugg Jeeyo. She will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera

RR actor Jr NTR has ranked eight on the list of most popular stars of 2022

Allu Arjun has entertained the audience with his superhit songs and performance in Pushpa: The Rise

KGF: Chapter 2 actor Yash has also made it to the list

Thanks For Reading!

List of 10 most searched movies in India in 2022
Find out More