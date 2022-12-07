10 most popular Indian actors of 2022

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 07, 2022
IMDb has recently released the Most Popular Indian Actors of 2022 top 10 list. Take a look:
Dhanush has topped the list. This year, he left his fans amazed with his films The Gray Man and Thiruchitrambalam
Alia Bhatt, who recently embraced motherhood, is in the second position. This year, she was seen in films like Brahamstra, Darlings, RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi
In 2022, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan featured in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan - I and she ranks in the third spot
RRR actor Ram Charan has been ranked in the fourth spot
Samantha Ruth Prabhu too had an exciting 2022 on the work front. This year, she also revealed that she has been diagnosed with Myositis
Actor Hrithik Roshan is in the sixth spot. He was last seen in the film Vikram Vedha
Kiara Advani has won millions of hearts with films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and JugJugg Jeeyo. She will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera
RR actor Jr NTR has ranked eight on the list of most popular stars of 2022
Allu Arjun has entertained the audience with his superhit songs and performance in Pushpa: The Rise
KGF: Chapter 2 actor Yash has also made it to the list
