Thousands Gather In Solidarity With The Palestine Cause In Aurangabad

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 29, 2023
The Students Islamic Organisation, branch of Jamat-e-Islami Hind, gathered in a prayer congregation to express their solidarity with Palestinian civilians who have been affected by the ongoing bombings targeting hospitals, schools, and residential areas by Israel.
The event took place with the official permission of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police at the Aam Khas ground.
The police also provided security arrangements for the gathering.
Supported by various Muslim social and religious groups, the gathering drew a diverse crowd of thousands of people spanning different age groups on a Saturday afternoon.
Attendees proudly waved both Indian and Palestinian flags as a symbol of their support.
The event featured a line-up of more than 20 speakers, which included notable figures such as SIO national president Salman Khan, state president Ehtesham Hashmi, religious clerics, and social workers.
The speakers discussed various aspects of the historical Israel-Palestine conflict.
The event culminated in a collective prayer, or dua, led by Mufti Aminuddin Qadri.
During the prayer, the participants beseeched for peace and safety for innocent civilians worldwide, with a specific focus on women, children, and the elderly affected by the conflict.
This gesture of unity and compassion aimed to shed light on the pressing issues faced by the Palestinian people.
