Kerala: Thousands Including Shashi Tharoor Attend Muslim League's Kozhikode Rally In Support Of Palestine

By: ANI | October 27, 2023
An event was organised to express solidarity with the Palestine people by the Indian United Muslim League (IUML) in Kerala's Kozhikode on Thursday. Shashi Tharoor, who participated in the event, urged Israel to end air strikes in Gaza adding that India has always stood for peace since Mahatama Gandhi.
@INCTharoorian
Pointing out that the world was witnessing its worst tragedy, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor alleged that Israel's response to the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack was "disproportionate," as a greater number of Palestinian people were killed in the past 19 days compared to those who lost their lives in the region since the year 2008.
feroz khan فیروز خان फिरोज खान
IUML Party workers gathered in strength for Thursday's rally, which was presided over by Kunhalikutty with Shashi Tharoor as Chief Guest.
feroz khan فیروز خان फिरोज खान
IUML state president Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal inaugurated the rally.
feroz khan فیروز خان फिरोज खान
In his speech, Thangal said "Israel's occupation has created Palestine conflict. They are trying to survive. They are trying to defend their land. Stop genocide killings. This conflict has started since 1947.”
feroz khan فیروز خان फिरोज खान
“Gandhi criticised Israeli occupation. Nehru, Manmohan Singh, even Vajpayee also took a stand against the Israeli occupation of Palestine... They all stood with justice. The current government is trying to dilute that stand and make Israel look holy."
feroz khan فیروز خان फिरोज खान
"They are trying to whitewash Israel. We should stand with marginalised. India's policy is to support the vulnerable people. Israel is the biggest terrorist country.”
feroz khan فیروز خان फिरोज खान
“Whoever is supporting Israel they are supporting terror. Justice will rise over there that's why we are having this rally. With our prayers let their wounds be healed," the IUML leader said.
@MaktoobMedia
On attending the IUML's solidarity rally, Tharoor said, "India is one of the handful of countries that maintains ambassadors in both Israel and Palestine and enjoys good relations with both. We should be a voice for peace amid the carnage."
@MaktoobMedia
After the October 7 attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip by Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu set up a war cabinet and the Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant said they will launch a ground offensive on Gaza, seeking to "wipe off from the face of earth" the Palestine-terror group.
@MaktoobMedia
Thanks For Reading!