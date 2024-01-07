Stunning Drone Pics Of MTHL That Could Make Your Heart Skip A Beat

By: Grace Paul Vallooran | January 07, 2024

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) is a six-lane, 21.8-km-long bridge. Here are stunning pics of the soon to be opened bridge.

Also known as Atal Setu, it is the longest sea bridge in India.

Out of the total stretch, 16.5 km is above the sea, and the remaining 5.5 km is on land.

It will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12.

The MTHL will connect Sewri in Mumbai to Nhava Sheva in Raigad district and is expected to cut down the journey from the current two hours to around 15-20 minutes.

The bridge will have interchanges at Sewri, Shivaji Nagar, Jassi, and Chirle on National Highway 4B on the Navi Mumbai end.

Build at the cost of ₹17,843 crore, the six-lane bridge is among the most expensive projects.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that once the bridge - Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu- is fully operational, Navi Mumbai and surrounding areas like Ulwe, Pen,Raigad, will grow and attract service industries.

The toll charges for a single trip for cars on the much-awaited Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) will be ₹250.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has provided an Official Development Assistance (ODA) loan for the ambitious infrastructure project.

Thanks For Reading!

