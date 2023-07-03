See: Huge Crowd Gathers As Sharad Pawar Visits Chavan Memorial In Karad

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 03, 2023

In a show of strength, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Monday visited the Yashvantrao Chavan memorial in Maharashtra’s Karad. Here are pics from the visit and his address. On Sunday, Ajit Pawar’s rebellion had led to a rift in the NCP.

PTI

On Sunday, Sharad Pawar's nephew, Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief minister in the BJP-Shiv Sena state government. Ajit took eight other NCP MLAs with him and announced that this faction will contest all future elections using the NCP’s name and symbol.

PTI

Meanwhile, the 82-year-old political stalwart has said that he is not worried and that he has confidence in the people's support.

PTI

Sonia Gandhi and Shiv Sena UBT has extended their support to Sharad Pawar.

PTI

Before his public address, Pawar visited the Preeti-Sangam memorial of his political mentor and the first chief minister of Maharashtra Yashwantrao Chavan and paid floral tribute to him.

PTI

During his visit to to the Chavan centre in Karad, a huge crowd had gathered to listen to the NCP founder.

PTI

As he addressed the huge gathering he said, "A rift is being created in the society in the name of caste and religion by some groups. We tried to stand against the BJP, but unfortunately, some of us went fell prey to it."

ANI

He went on to say, "With the support of the public, we will be strengthened again. Nevertheless, the people of Maharashtra will not succumb to these undemocratic forces. Maharashtra again will go on the path of progress"

PTI

