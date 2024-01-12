Rajmata Jijabai's Birth Anniversary: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Mother, Jijau's Birthplace Sindkhedraja Fort Illuminated (IN PICS)

By: Aditi Thakur | January 12, 2024
To mark the 426th birth anniversary of Jijabai, the mother of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji, the well-known Sindkhedraja Fort in Maharashtra's Buldhana was illuminated on Friday.
Descendants of her father, Raje Lakhojirao Jadhav, gathered on Friday morning to worship Jijabai, marking a joyous and culturally significant occasion.
On January 12, 1598, Jijabai was born in Maharashtra's Buldhana district.
In February 1630, Shahaji Raje Bhosle and Jijabai's second son, Shivaji, was born.
When Jijabai's husband, Shahaji Raje, passed away, she wanted to sacrifice herself following Sati tradition. However, Shivaji Maharaj objected to it and prevented her from doing so.
On June 17, 1674, Rajmata Jijabai passws away at Pachad Village, near Raigad Fort.
Only twelve days had passed since Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation.
The fort's magnificent display honours the memory of a remarkable woman who played a significant role in shaping the region's history.
