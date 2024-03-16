PHOTOS: Massive Crowd Swarm Rahul Gandhi During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Thane's Jambli Naka Chowk

By: Grace Paul Vallooran | March 16, 2024
The photographs capture the bustling scene from a bird's-eye perspective, showcasing a sea of supporters gathered around Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi during his impassioned address as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
This roadshow, a significant facet of Gandhi's campaign, unfolded at the iconic Jambli Naka chowk within the picturesque backdrop of Shivaji Maidan Tower overlooking Masunda Lake in Thane.
Rahul Gandhi's leadership of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra underscores a nationwide journey spanning across 16 states and 110 districts, culminating in its current leg in Maharashtra.
The rally at the culmination of Gandhi's yatra in Mumbai's renowned Shivaji Park on Sunday is poised to be a monumental display of strength for the INDIA bloc, with esteemed leaders like Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and SP chief Akhilesh slated to participate.
Gandhi's itinerary includes a 'Nyay Sankalp Padyatra' from Mani Bhavan to August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai on Sunday morning, following the conclusion of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at Chaitya Bhoomi, the memorial of Dr. B R Ambedkar, in Dadar on Saturday evening.
According to a statement from the office of Vijay Wadettiwar, notable figures from cultural and social spheres are expected to accompany Gandhi during the padyatra.
Following this, Gandhi is scheduled to engage in discussions with the attendees at Tejpal Hall, located near the August Kranti Maidan.
Notably, Mani Bhavan served as Mahatma Gandhi's residence during his visits to Mumbai, while the historic Tejpal Hall holds significance as the birthplace of the Congress, established on December 28, 1885.
