‘One Bharat Sari Walkathon’ In Mumbai Draws Thousands Of Women Celebrating Unity In Diversity; Check Pics

By: Grace Paul Vallooran | December 10, 2023

On Sunday, Union Minister of Textiles Piyush Goyal inaugurated the 'One Bharat Sari Walkathon' in Mumbai.

Notable personalities like Sonali Bendre and Rupali Ganguly graced the occasion.

During the event, Goyal humorously said, "Let's start it now... I just want to say, this is a wow. So beautiful, so elegant, looking like a wow..."

The event, organized by the Ministry of Textiles, aimed to promote India's handloom sari culture by inviting women from across the country to showcase various ways of wearing saris, portraying India as a land of "Unity in Diversity."

Additionally, the initiative sought to endorse traditional textiles, support the "Vocal for Local" concept, raise awareness about women's fitness, and encourage healthier lifestyles.

With over 5000 women participating, including professionals, Bollywood and television figures, sports personalities, businesswomen, designers, influencers, housewives, and women from the music industry, the event celebrated cultural diversity and empowerment.

Participants showcased a wide array of traditional saris, including Paithani, Kotpad, Kota doria, Tangail, Pochampally, Kancheepuram, Thirubuvanam, Jamdani, Santipuri, Chanderi,…

…Maheshwari, Patola, Moirangphee, Banarasi Brocade, Tanchoi, Bhagalpuri Silk, Bawan Buti, Pashmina Sari, and more, each boasting unique art, weaves, designs, and traditional motifs.

The handloom sector, a symbol of India's rich cultural heritage, is a significant source of employment, particularly for women, engaging over 35 lakh individuals.

The art of handloom sari weaving is deeply rooted in traditional values, with each region producing exquisite varieties, as stated in the official statement by the Textile Ministry.

A previous Sari Walkathon was organized in Surat.

The Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Jardosh and MP Poonam Mahajan was also present during the occasion.

