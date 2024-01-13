Mumbai Skies Roar As IAF's Aerial Aerobatics Stunts Fascinate People At Marine Drive (IN PICS)

By: Aditi Thakur | January 13, 2024
The Indian Air Force, in collaboration with the Maharashtra Government, launched the 'Mumbai Air Show 2024' at Marine Drive today between 12:00 PM and 1:00 PM.
The one-hour aerial display showcased the IAF's skills and professionalism through its captivating demonstrations.
The Suryakiran Aerobatic Display Team (SKAT) and the 'Sarang' Helicopter Display Team both performed aerobatics.
The effort is part of an outreach strategy to raise awareness and strengthen ties between the IAF and the local population.
According to the statement, the event will include airborne activities such as a flypast, low-level aerobatic performance by the Su-30 MKI, and freefall and parachute displays by the 'Akashganga' team and C-130 aircraft.
The IAF conducted preparatory drills in south Mumbai ahead of its three-day aerial display, during which jets conducted dazzling aerobatic feats in the skies.
On Friday, following their first demonstration, the Suryakiran aerobatic team said on social media, "Back again in the city of dreams 'Aamchi Mumbai' after 20 years."
The Mumbai Traffic Police has also made traffic arrangements for the 'Mumbai Air Show 2024', which will run from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM today and tomorrow.
