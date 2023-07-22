Mumbai: City Wakes Up To Another Day Of Heavy Rains As IMD Issues Orange Alert; Check Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 22, 2023
Mumbai woke up to heavy rains in several parts on Saturday morning also, after Friday's rains wrecked havoc in the city.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation used 275 dewatering pumps to tackle the situation on Friday.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad district for Saturday.
The rain also led to suburban trains running well behind schedule on Friday, adding to the woes of the commuters.
As many as 14 instances of tree falling were reported in Mumbai, as well as four incidents of wall collapse and 12 incidents of short circuits.
There was a 4.21 meter high tide on Friday and police urged people not to go to the Girgaon Chowpatty and the Dadar Chowpatty. People were also urged not to wade into the sea.
The IMD’s Colaba observatory recorded 92.02 mm rainfall on Friday, while the Santacruz observatory recorded 115.02 mm rainfall.
There was 73.62 mm rain fall in the city, 88.30 mm the eastern suburbs and 63.29 mm in the western suburbs.
