Mumbai Guide: Making Meet-Ups Easy, Here Are 7 Malls That Connect With Metro 3 Aqua Line

By: Manasi Kamble | November 14, 2025
High Street Phoenix, Worli: Accessible from Worli Station via a brief auto or bus ride. Ideal for fashion, premium brands and all-day hangouts.
Palladium Mall, Worli: Reachable from Worli Station within minutes by auto. Popular luxury shopping destination with cafes, restaurants and boutique stores.
CR2 Mall, Cuffe Parade: Located near Cuffe Parade Station; a short walk from the exit. Easy access for shopping, dining and quick weekend visits.
Atria Mall, Siddhivinayak: Closest to Siddhivinayak Station, a short auto ride away. Convenient for entertainment, eateries and quick lifestyle shopping.
Phoenix Marketcity Kurla, BKC: A short taxi or bus ride from Vidyanagari Station. Massive mall for entertainment, brands, movies and all-day food options.
R City Mall, Marol / Seepz: Reachable from Marol Naka or SEEPZ Stations via feeder autos. Offers shopping, dining, gaming and multiplex entertainment.
Inorbit Mall Malad, Aarey: Aarey Station connects via quick auto ride toward Malad. Popular for fashion brands, restaurants and weekend family activities.
Thanks For Reading!