Mumbai Guide: Explore THESE One-Of-A-Kind Experiences That Makes City Unique

By: Manasi Kamble | November 12, 2025
Take a Bollywood Studio Tour: Experience the magic of Hindi cinema by visiting Film City, seeing sets, and learning about the film-making process.
Attend a Play at Prithvi Theatre: Catch an intimate, high-quality performance in this iconic and culturally significant venue, beloved by theatre enthusiasts.
All images are taken from Pinterest
Visit the Global Vipassana Pagoda: Seek peace in this massive meditation dome, which contains relics of the Buddha and offers free 10-minute meditation.
Audiala/X
Walk through Khotachiwadi Village: Step into a Portuguese-influenced time capsule with narrow lanes and colorful, old wooden bungalows in South Mumbai.
Witness the Dhobi Ghat Operations: Observe the world's largest open-air laundry where hundreds of dhobis manually wash clothes in a massive, unique, and dynamic operation.
Vintage car rally: Horniman Circle hosts car parades, including a weekly Sunday meet-up where vintage and classic car owners gather informally from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM, set against a picturesque backdrop of historical architecture.
Attend an Early Morning Aarti at Siddhivinayak: Stand shoulder-to-shoulder with devotees in a moving, spiritual experience at one of the city's most revered and powerful temples.
