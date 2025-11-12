Mumbai Guide: Explore THESE One-Of-A-Kind Experiences That Makes City Unique

By: Manasi Kamble | November 12, 2025

Take a Bollywood Studio Tour: Experience the magic of Hindi cinema by visiting Film City, seeing sets, and learning about the film-making process.

Attend a Play at Prithvi Theatre: Catch an intimate, high-quality performance in this iconic and culturally significant venue, beloved by theatre enthusiasts.

All images are taken from Pinterest

Visit the Global Vipassana Pagoda: Seek peace in this massive meditation dome, which contains relics of the Buddha and offers free 10-minute meditation.

Audiala/X

Walk through Khotachiwadi Village: Step into a Portuguese-influenced time capsule with narrow lanes and colorful, old wooden bungalows in South Mumbai.

Witness the Dhobi Ghat Operations: Observe the world's largest open-air laundry where hundreds of dhobis manually wash clothes in a massive, unique, and dynamic operation.

Vintage car rally: Horniman Circle hosts car parades, including a weekly Sunday meet-up where vintage and classic car owners gather informally from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM, set against a picturesque backdrop of historical architecture.

Attend an Early Morning Aarti at Siddhivinayak: Stand shoulder-to-shoulder with devotees in a moving, spiritual experience at one of the city's most revered and powerful temples.

Thanks For Reading!

Mumbai Guide: 10 Tourist Places Near Aqua Line Stations You Must-Visit
Find out More