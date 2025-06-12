Mumbai Guide: Love Fish, Crabs & More? Check Out Coastal City's Best Seafood Restaurants

By: Manasi Kamble | June 12, 2025
The Konkan Cafe at Vivanta by Taj President offers an upscale coastal Indian dining experience with a curated menu, excellent seafood thalis, and an elegant ambiance for special occasions.
Goa Portuguesa: This restaurant transports you straight to Goa with its vibrant decor, live music, and, of course, delicious Goan-Portuguese seafood. Their preparation of Goan fish curries and rawa fried fish are highlights that evoke the spirit of Goa.
Ferry Wharf Seafood Restaurant: A popular spot for those craving Mangalorean seafood, Ferry Wharf in Bandra Reclamation offers a no-frills, focus-on-flavour experience. Their Prawns Ghee Roast and Kane Fry (Ladyfish Fry) are highly sought after by seafood enthusiasts.
Trishna: Tucked away in the Fort area, Trishna is a hidden gem famous for its Butter Garlic Crab, a dish many regulars swear by. Despite its modest ambiance, the quality and taste of their seafood are truly exceptional.
Sanadige (Goldfinch Hotel, Andheri): Offering a more refined and upscale dining experience, Sanadige specialises in coastal cuisine from Karnataka, including Mangalorean, Karwar, and Konkan dishes. Their signature dishes, like the Jenji (Crab) Pepper Fry and Marwai (Clams) Sukka, are prepared with authentic spices and flair.
Oh! Calcutta (Multiple Locations): For a delicious departure from the local coastal fare, this restaurant specialises in classic Bengali cuisine, which heavily features freshwater fish. Indulge in their iconic Smoked Hilsa or the Bhetki Maacher Paturi, where fish is delicately steamed in banana leaves with a pungent mustard paste.
Soul Fry: Situated in Bandra, Soul Fry stands out with its mix of East Indian, Goan, Koli, Mangalorean, and Portuguese dishes, often accompanied by live karaoke nights. Their Goan Crab Xec Xec and Yetii Fry (Mangalorean masala fried prawns) offer a unique and flavourful twist to seafood.
