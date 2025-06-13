Mumbai Guide: Bet You Didn't Know About THESE Underrated Spots In City

By: Manasi Kamble | June 13, 2025
Bandra's Heritage Villages (Ranwar, Chapel Road, Khotachiwadi): Tucked away in the bustling suburb of Bandra, these quaint villages with their colourful Portuguese-style houses, narrow winding lanes, and vibrant street art offer a nostalgic glimpse into Mumbai's past. Walking through these enclaves feels like stepping into a different, more laid-back world.
X (@givemesamosa)
Sewri Fort and Flamingo Point: While the fort itself offers historical interest and panoramic views of the Mumbai skyline and the sea link, the adjacent Flamingo Point, especially during the winter months (November to March), becomes a haven for migratory flamingos, painting a beautiful pink spectacle against the mudflats.
Banganga Tank, Malabar Hill: This ancient sacred water tank, believed to date back to the 12th century, is surrounded by temples and traditional houses. Its serene atmosphere and historical significance offer a peaceful retreat with a touch of old-world charm.
Gilbert Hill, Andheri West: This monolithic column of black basalt rock, believed to be around 66 million years old, is a geological wonder. Climbing the steps to the small temples at the top rewards visitors with breathtaking views of the surrounding cityscape, especially at sunset.
Maharashtra Nature Park (Mahim Nature Park), Dharavi: Once a dumping ground, this 37-acre green oasis is a testament to ecological restoration. It's now a thriving urban forest with diverse flora and fauna, offering walking trails, birdwatching opportunities, and a peaceful escape from the city's chaos.
X (@art_ankush)
Kwan Kung Temple, Mazgaon: Hidden in the Dockyard area, this is Mumbai's only Chinese temple. Its vibrant red facade and intricate interiors offer a unique cultural experience and a glimpse into the city's diverse communities.
X (@KhakiLab)
Nipponzan Myohoji Buddhist Temple, Worli: This serene Japanese Buddhist temple provides a tranquil atmosphere for reflection and peace amidst the city's hustle. Its beautiful architecture and calming chants offer a unique spiritual experience.
X (@PeepulTreeWorld)
Thanks For Reading!