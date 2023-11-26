Mumbai 26/11 Terror Attacks 15th Anniversary: Family & Friends Of Martyrs Pay Tribute At Cama Hospital

By: Vishakha Sonawane | November 26, 2023
Cama Hospital at Mumbai's Fort area had a sombre mood as Sunday marked the 15th anniversary of the deadly 26/11 terror attacks that shocked India's financial capital.
Vijay Gohil
Family and friends of the police officers who laid their lives during the terror attacks paid tribute at Cama Hospital. Authorities of the hospital were also present at the event.
Vijay Gohil
Cama Hospital was one of the targets of terrorists Ajmal Amir Kasab and Ismail Khan who ambushed and killed six police officers at the hospital premises.
Vijay Gohil
The six martyred police officers included then additional commissioner of the Mumbai Police Ashok Kamte, police officer and encounter specialist Vijay Salaskar and the then chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorist Squad Hemant Karkare.
Vijay Gohil
On November 26, 2008, 10 members of terrorist group Lashkar-E-Taiba entered Mumbai through sea route. They unleashed 12 co-ordinated shootings and bombing attacks across the city for four days.
Vijay Gohil
While the nine terrorists were killed in the four-day operation, lone terrorist Kasab was captured alive.
Vijay Gohil
In August 2012, the Supreme Court upheld the verdict that Kasab was found guilty of waging war against India, and sentenced him to death. The 25-year-old terrorist was hanged to death at Pune's Yerawada Central Jail on November 21, 2012.
Vijay Gohil
Thanks For Reading!