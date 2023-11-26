Mumbai 26/11 Attack Anniversary: Police Dog Pays Tribute To Heroes & Martyrs

By: Abhishek Yadav | November 26, 2023
Rangoli and tribute function held on Sunday, November 26, to pay respects to the martyrs who laid down their lives fighting the terrorists in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks 15 years ago this day.
Vijay Gohil
A board displaying the photos of the bravehearts who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation while fighting the terrorists who attacked Mumbai on the night of November 26, 2008, known as 26/11 attack.
Vijay Gohil
Officials and Police dog pay tribute to 26/11 martyrs. Caesar, a famed sniffer dog of Mumbai police, had helped save lives in the attack too. The dog passed away in 2016.
Vijay Gohil
Tributes paid by police officials to the hereos of 26/11 at CSMT railway station.
Vijay Gohil
18 security personnel were killed in the 26/11 terror attacks in which 10 Pakistani terrorists had opened indiscriminate fire. 166 people were killed and over 300 injured.
Vijay Gohil
PM Modi in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' paid tributes to bravehearts of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
X
"Remembering the heroes of 26/11, whose courage, resilience and sacrifice let Mumbai stand strong in its darkest and toughest times. We salute them," Mumbai police wrote in their tribute.
Mumbai Police
US Ambassador in India, Eric Garcetti, posted, "We honor the memory of the victims lost and pledge to continue to fight against acts of terror together with the Government of India."
X
