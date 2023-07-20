MetroNeo 2.0 Implementation in Progress in Navi Mumbai; Check Out Pictures

By: Ateeq Shaikh | July 20, 2023
Navi Mumbai has become the the fifth city in India and the third in Maharashtra to actively consider Metro Neo, a hybrid of metro rail and bus rapid transit system
This innovative technology has all the features of a metro rail, except for the vehicle that ferries passengers. Bi-articulated buses with overhead equipment will power the system instead of rail-based coaches
The system is similar to the tram that once operated on the streets of South Mumbai, but without rail tracks; The entire pathway will be elevated, with stations similar to metro corridors.
The proposed system caters to passenger loads that are neither excessive nor thin and is more cost-effective than a metro rail. A metro rail is economical for Peak Hour Peak Direction Traffic (PHPDT) of over 15,000, while a bus transit system caters to up to 5,000 PHPDT.
CIDCO has appointed the Urban Mass Transit Company (UMTC) to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for MetroNeo 2.0 on the identified routes for these lines. So far, UMTC has submitted the travel demand model, alignment, and station locations
