PHOTOS: Jaw-Dropping Moments From IAF's Air Show At Girgaon Chowpatty This Weekend

By: Grace Paul Vallooran | January 14, 2024
Returning to Mumbai after nearly two decades, the renowned Indian Air Force's (IAF) close ground aerial aerobatics teams, Surya Kiran and Sarang, captivated the open skies over Marine Drive this weekend during the afternoon.
The thrilling 60-minute aerial aerobatics spectacle featured the Akash Ganga para-jump display at Girgaum Chowpatty, the Surya Kiran jet aerobatics display..
..the Sukhoi fighter jet Su-30's low surface level aerobatics, and the Sarang chopper formation display.
Established in 1996, the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) is part of the 52nd Squadron of the IAF.
Currently stationed at Karnataka’s Bidar Air Force Station, SKAT operates a nine-aircraft formation with Kiran jets, creating a magnificent heart and arrow pattern over Marine Drive.
Initially flying the HAL HJT-16 Kiran Mk.2 military trainer aircraft until 2011, the SKAT squadron was later suspended and re-established in 2015 with Hawk Mk-132 aircraft.
The Hawk Mk-132 aircraft can also be utilized for bombing operations.
Formed in 2003, the IAF helicopter air display team Sarang operates four modified advanced light helicopters (ALH) Dhruv.
“The Sarang team's inaugural public performance took place at the Asian Aerospace show in Singapore in 2004," explained the defense spokesperson.
Based in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, Sarang utilizes indigenously built ALH Dhruv by the public sector Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
The team is involved in humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and regular IAF operations, making Sarang the only helicopter display team in the world.
