CM Shinde flags off first bus on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link; see pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 24, 2023
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde flagged off the first bus on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) on Wednesday
CM Shinde and Dy CM Fadnavis meeting engineers and workforce involved with MTHL Project
Vijay Gohil
CM & Dy CM pose for photograph with workforce involved in MTHL Project
On board this bus were engineers and workforce involved with MTHL
The work involved construction of about 22 km long six-lane bridge having about 16.5 km long sea bridge and 5.5 km viaduct on the land on either sides
Vijay Gohil
The current physical progress of the project is about 94% and the financial progress of project is about 93%
This will be the 10th longest bridge in the world and the longest sea bridge in India
The erection of all concrete superstructure spans in the 22km long project have also being completed
CM & Dy CM being briefed about the project
Glimpse of fireworks over MTHL
Vijay Gohil
Engineers and workers witness fireworks celebration on MTHL
Vijay Gohil
