CM Shinde flags off first bus on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link; see pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 24, 2023

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde flagged off the first bus on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) on Wednesday

Twitter

CM Shinde and Dy CM Fadnavis meeting engineers and workforce involved with MTHL Project

Vijay Gohil

CM & Dy CM pose for photograph with workforce involved in MTHL Project

Twitter

On board this bus were engineers and workforce involved with MTHL

Twitter

The work involved construction of about 22 km long six-lane bridge having about 16.5 km long sea bridge and 5.5 km viaduct on the land on either sides

Vijay Gohil

The current physical progress of the project is about 94% and the financial progress of project is about 93%

Twitter

This will be the 10th longest bridge in the world and the longest sea bridge in India

Twitter

The erection of all concrete superstructure spans in the 22km long project have also being completed

Twitter

CM & Dy CM being briefed about the project

Twitter

Glimpse of fireworks over MTHL

Vijay Gohil

Engineers and workers witness fireworks celebration on MTHL

Vijay Gohil

