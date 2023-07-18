Anna Bhau Sathe Death Anniversary: 8 Must Read Books By The ‘Maxim Gorky of Maharashtra'

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 18, 2023
The father of Dalit Literature movement, Anna Bhau Sathe was often known as the ‘Maxim Gorky of Maharashtra’. His contribution to the Dalit movements and Literature in Maharashtra, is immense.
Here are 8 books by the activist, to read on his death anniversary. 1. Majha Russiacha Pravas
The prominent Dalit novel in Marathi Fakira (1959) is among Sathe's best-known works and bagged the state government’s top literary award in 1961. 2. Fakira
He began writing in his twenties and has to his credit 35 novels, 12 film screenplays and 11 ballads in Marathi, and a total of 104 works in various genres. 3. Gajaad
Sathe used folk music like ‘powada’ (ballad) and the ‘lavani’ folk dance of Maharashtra to further popularise his work. In 1939, he wrote his first ballad, Spanish Powada. 4. Varnecha Vagh
In 1943, he was part of the process that led to the formation of the Indian People’s Theatre Association and became its national president in 1949. 5. Avadi
Early in life, Sathe was deeply influenced by Marxism, and spent some time in Russia. His writings were often inspired by the Russian Revolution and the communist ideology. 6. Kurup
He was also part of the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement along with communists and socialist leaders such as S.A. Dange, S.M. Joshi, Prabodhankar Thackeray and Amar Shaikh. 7. Agnidivya
Sathe came to be known for dedicating his life and work to the uplift of the oppressed classes, as he participated in agitations, raised his voice against injustice through street protests and strived for higher wages and dignity of labour. 8. Pazar
Popularly known as “Lokshahir” Annabhau Sathe, he passed away in 1969, leaving behind an unmatched legacy.
