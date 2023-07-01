Zara To Decathlon: 7 Popular Brands That Are Offering Whopping Discounts This Monsoon

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 01, 2023

Zara is offering upto 30% off on products for both store and online shopping

Decathlon, the popular stop for buying sports goods in India is also offering sale this monsoon

H&M is offering upto 60% off on products for both store and online shopping

Shoppers Stop is giving upto 50% off on top brands at Shoppers Stop's End of Season Sale

CHARLES & KEITH, the popular shoe brand is offering up to 30% off on women's footwear, handbags and wallets

Vero Moda is giving upto 50% off on trendy & chic styles to elevate your wardrobe without breaking the bank

Max Fashion- the budget friendly stop that has products for all ages has started its monsoon sale as well

E-commerce giants like Ajio, Myntra, Nyakka, Croma and Flipkart are also running special Monsoon sale on beauty, apparel, home decor and electronics

Thanks For Reading!

From Airpods To Big Discounts, Everything On Offer As Part Of Apple's Back To University Sale In...
Find out More