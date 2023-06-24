From Airpods To Big Discounts, Everything On Offer As Part Of Apple's Back To University Sale In India

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 24, 2023
Apple announced exciting Back to University sale campaign in India with offers ranging from free Airpods and Apple Pencils to free Apple Music and Apple TV+ subscriptions with eligible devices.
pexels
Some of these offers are exclusive at Apple-owned official stores at Apple BKC and Apple Saket as well as through Apple authorised resellers and Apple premium sellers.
Apple
The eligible devices for these offers include MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac 24 with AirPods (3rd generation), Mac mini with AirPods (2nd generation), iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch, and iPad Air 5th generation with Apple Pencil (2nd generation).
Apple
The promotion period for these offers is from June 22 to October 2 in Apple retail stores with an offer of greater customisation, with users being granted options to pick memory, storage, graphics, and colours for Macs and engraving options on iPad, AirPods, and Apple Pencil.
Apple
Apple authorised resellers and Apple premium resellers, the offers are valid from June 18 to September 30, offering 8% savings as a student or teacher on top of the existing consumer bank cashback and loan offers.
Apple